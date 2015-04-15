Apple just bought an Israeli camera technology company

Apple has acquired LinX, an Israel-based camera technology company, for an estimated $US20 million, according to CNBC.

LinX builds “miniature multi-aperture cameras designed for mobile devices,” hinting that this acquisition is aimed to improve the camera infrastructure in the iPhone.

The company also builds these cameras for “tablets and ultra-books,” so it’s possible LinX’s technologies will be used to improve the cameras in the iPad and Mac lines.

“LinX cameras are significantly smaller than any camera on the market today, leading the way to DSLR performance in slim handsets,” the company says on its website. “The LinX cameras not only capture 2D images but also acquire very accurate depth information of the complete scene.”

We’ve reached out to Apple for more information.

Developing … refresh for updates.

