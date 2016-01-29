Apple gets serious about education, buys student data startup LearnSprout

Apple has acquired small education-focused startup LearnSprout, Bloomberg reports.

San Francisco-based LearnSprout makes a dashboard for teachers and school administrators to analyse student-generated data.

LearnSprout has raised $4.7 million in venture capital funding from firms such as Andreesen Horwitz, Formation 8, and Samsung Ventures, according to Crunchbase.

Developing…

