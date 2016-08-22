Here's the latest sign Apple is turning into a health-tracking company

Apple has bought a health tech company called Gliimpse, Fast Company first discovered.

Apple buys smaller companies all the time, but rarely announces them formally. But Apple did confirm the purchase to Fast Company. It happened earlier this year.

Gliimpse’s product collates medical information into an easy-to-read profile for the patient. Here’s how the company’s website describes it:

We’ve built a magical machine. It takes incomprehensible electronic medical records and turns them into understandable, standardised, coded elements (LOINC, RxNorm, CPT, ICD and SNOMED), and terminology that both humans and machines can easily understand and use. The Rosetta Stone meets machine learning.

Gliimpse fits into Apple’s larger ambitions to explore health technology. While the Apple Watch didn’t bring about the new computing platform some were hoping for, Apple has learned people enjoy using it to track their health and fitness.

The new WatchOS 3 software, which launches on the Apple Watch this fall, has even more fitness capabilities, like a mode that coaches you through relaxing breathing techniques. And a new version of the Apple Watch, also coming this fall, is expected to include GPS, which will help users accurately track their runs, according to a recent Bloomberg report.

Apple has its own health information platform called HealthKit, which some medical organisations have started using. The iPhone comes with an app called Health that third-party health apps can link to in order to give the user a snapshot of their health and fitness. It sounds like Gliimpse’s technology would help improve both HealthKit and the Health app.

