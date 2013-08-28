Apple Buys Another Small Company, This Time A Swedish Company Doing Mobile Data Compression

AP Apple board member Al Gore and CEO Tim Cook

Apple has acquired Swedish data compression company AlgoTrim,

according to Swedish news site Rapidus.

Rapidus says, “AlgoTrim has developed algorithms for lossless compression of processing instructions in operating systems and applications. Apart from speeding up processing, the compression reduces the use of flash memory in for example RISC-processors.”

This is the exact sort of company Apple buys. It’s not a big established company. It’s small, and its tech can be built into Apple’s products.

Shareholders tend to get annoyed that Apple doesn’t make big crazy acquisitions like buying Twitter or Dropbox. That’s not Apple’s style. It wants small companies it can easily tuck into its structure.

Apple has made a few of these small buys lately. In the past month, there have been reports of it buying HopStop, Embark, and Matcha.tv.

Last year, the company did nine acquisitions.

We reached out to Apple for comment shortly before publishing. If we hear back, we will update the post.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.