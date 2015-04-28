Apple will return $200 billion to shareholders

Apple just announced it will return a ton of cash to shareholders.

Along with its earnings announcement, the company said that it will increase its capital return program by 50% to $US200 billion through March 2017.

The company raised its dividend to $US0.52 per share from $US0.47 and increased its buyback authorization to $US140 billion from $US90 billion.

The iPhone maker reported earnings and revenue that topped expectations, and in after hours trade on Monday, shares of the company were up about 2%.

More to come …

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.