Facts About Apple's Business That Will Blow Your Noggin

Apple delivered a blow out quarter last night.We dug through the numbers and pulled out 12 amazing facts about how well the company is doing.
This was the biggest iPhone quarter ever, and the first time the March quarter beat the Christmas quarter. Thank you Verizon!
iTunes had $1.4 billion in sales, which is what analysts expect Barnes & Noble to report for sales in its current quarter
Apple could buy Groupon (~$20 billion), Twitter (~$10 billion), and Zynga (~10 Billion) with change left over to buy LinkedIn (~$3 billion) and Pandora (~$1.2 billion).
71 million people visited Apple's retail stores during the March quarter, which is about same amount of people that paid to attend a Major League Baseball game last season (73 million)
Apple's revenue growth was 83%. For context, Google was 27% in its most recent quarter, and Microsoft is expected to be 12%.
Apple gets $660 per iPhone on average including accessories and $604 per iPad on average including accessories. Crazy because the iPhone is a much smaller device.
Baird analyst William Power says HTC is the second closest to Apple with a $364 average selling price. RIM is in third with $302. (Of course, those other companies have a wider line of handsets dragging on their averages.)
Apple's revenue from China was $5 billion in last two quarters, a 400% increase, and it only has 4 stores in China!
