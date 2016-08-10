Police are conducting a manhunt for 2 suspects in an Apple office burglary

Kif Leswing
Apple Infinite Loop 1Henry Blodget / Business Insider

There was a burglary at an Apple compound in Cupertino, California, at about 4:20 in morning on Wednesday, ABC7 Bay Area reports and KPIX confirms.

Three people were believed to have tried to break into an Apple office on Bubb Road and Results Way to steal laptops.

According to ABC7, police chased the suspects off, who fled in a car. The police then arrested one suspect and chased two others east of Cupertino to San Jose. Residents are reporting a heavy police presence in the area.

We’ve contacted the Santa Clara Sheriff’s Department and Apple and will update when we know more.

Developing…

