Police are conducting a manhunt for 2 suspects in an Apple office burglary

There was a burglary at an Apple compound in Cupertino, California, at about 4:20 in morning on Wednesday, ABC7 Bay Area reports and KPIX confirms.

Three people were believed to have tried to break into an Apple office on Bubb Road and Results Way to steal laptops.

According to ABC7, police chased the suspects off, who fled in a car. The police then arrested one suspect and chased two others east of Cupertino to San Jose. Residents are reporting a heavy police presence in the area.

Window smashed at #Apple building that was burglarized overnight. Laptops were recovered by SCC deputies.

We’ve contacted the Santa Clara Sheriff’s Department and Apple and will update when we know more.

Huge perimeter in Cambrian in San Jose in area of Camden & Leigh. SJPD & Sheriff looking for 2 burglary suspects.

Sheriff's department say they spotted 3 people burglarizing #Apple building on Bubb Rd & Results Way in Cupertino.

Car involved in chase with SCC Sheriff deputies. 1 burglary suspect arrested. 2 on the loose in Cambrian in San Jose

