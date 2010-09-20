Apple Bull Raises Price Target To $374

Shawn Wu at Kaufman Bros. is feeling very bullish about Apple’s stock.
He’s raising his price target from $350 to $374.
His reason: Everything is selling well for Apple from iPads to iPhones to new iPods. The antenna issue will have no effect on iPhone 4 sales, in his opinion.
Via: Philip Elmer DeWitt at Fortune
See Also: The 10 Big Things Apple Announced This Month
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.