Apple Built An Online Highway For Your Downloads -- And It's Massive

AP Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces iOS 8.

Apple has built up a massive internet infrastructure that will allow seamless software and content downloads, according to GigaOM’s Kif Leswing.

The system, called a content delivery network (CDN), is reportedly much larger than what Apple needs, a sign the company is positioning itself to deliver rich, high-definition content to users down the road.

It will also make Apple’s future software launches much easier. Whenever Apple updates iOS or OS X, everyone tries to download it at once, usually overloading Apple’s servers and causing downloading and installing issues for many.

With this new system, all of your software updates should download more smoothly. This is a well-timed development, considering iOS 8 and OS X Yosemite are set to roll out in just over a month.

It’s also a good sign for Apple TV, which is reportedly struggling to add content from cable providers. News broke Thursday that Apple had hit a wall in negotiations with cable companies like Comcast to bring their content to Apple’s set-top box.

Content producers are reportedly waiting to see if Comcast buys Time Warner and have concerns about yielding too much ground to Apple on the content distribution front. But this new delivery system suggests Apple may be optimistic about delivering all kinds of multimedia content — including live TV — in the long term.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.