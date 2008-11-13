Apple Building Search Engine To Clobber Google, TechCrunch Hears

* Apple building search engine, TechCrunch hears. “We’ve received multiple (if thin) reports that Apple is working on a search engine of some sort. At first glance, the rumours make sense. Apple’s Safari browser has

, and currently uses Google as the search engine for both the standard and iPhone/iPod versions (unlike other browsers, you don’t have a choice)… Also, Apple can’t be super pleased with Google’s competition to the iPhone with Android… But one important fact that isn’t checking out – if Apple were building a search engine, they’d be hiring search experts and engineers. We’ve talked to a ton of them at all the big companies, and while some of them heard the same rumours, none have lost search employees to Apple, or heard of any specific hirings. That alone almost certainly rules out a full on search competitor.”



* UK newspaper group ad revenue falls 20% since June (since JUNE)

* Economist firing people, too (only 15 in US)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.