Apple Is Planning A Massive Cafeteria For Employees, Here's What It Will Look Like

Apple is planning to build a new cafeteria near its Cupertino offices that will be open to employees only, according to a Mercury News report via TheNextWeb.



Apple’s plans, which were approved this week by the Cupertino Planning Commission, call for building a 21,468 square foot cafeteria that

The goal of the new cafeteria, according to the report, is to give Apple employees a place to talk shop off campus “without fear of eavesdropping from competitors.”

Translation: if someone happens to be testing a new iPhone here and loses it, at least no one outside Apple will find out about it.

