Apple is reportedly building a tool to help iPhone owners switch to Android

Karlis Dambrans/Flickr (CC) Apple is reportedly giving iPhone users an exit route.

Apple is secretly planning an app to help iPhone owners switch to Android, according to a report in The Telegraph.

The British newspaper claims, based on “a senior industry source,” that the Cupertino company has agreed to build a tool that will make it easier for users to switch between the two platforms.

Apple already has a similar app — albeit working in the opposite direction. “Move to iOS” is an Android app that helps the user transfer their contacts, photos, and other data to an iPhone. It’s one of just three apps that Apple makes for Android — along with Apple Music, and an app that controls the Beats pill+ speaker.

This rumoured app would fulfil a very similar function for people looking to swap from the iPhone to an Android-powered smartphone — easily transferring over their photos, music, contacts, and more. It’s apparently being developed due to “pressure” from “major European telecoms operators” who are worried about iPhone owners being locked in.

Apple hasn’t confirmed the report — and the company hasn’t immediately responded to a request for comment from Business Insider. But if it’s true, it runs counter to Apple’s recent strategy. As the smartphone market in the West has matured, the company has increasingly focused on persuading “switchers” to move from Android to iOS. Giving these “switchers” an easy exit route flies in the face of this.

