Apple Building A New NYC Office For iAd Team

Photo: Associated Press

Apple is building a new office in Manhattan for its iAd mobile ads sales team, we’ve heard from multiple sources.We’ve heard Apple is going to set up shop near Union Square, which happens to be three blocks from the Business Insider world headquarters. If true, welcome to the neighbourhood!



Currently, Apple’s New York iAd team is working from the old Quattro Wireless office in SoHo, a space with a very “start-up feel” to it, we’ve heard, and one that was never intended to house more than 30 people. (Apple also has a tiny office above its West 14th Street retail store in the Meatpacking district.)

We assume that Apple’s new office will look nice — this is supposed to woo Madison Avenue, after all.

