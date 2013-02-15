Apple Has A Fix For The Bug That Lets Anyone Get Into Your Locked iPhone

Photo: Kim Bhasin / Business Insider

Apple has identified the iPhone bug that lets anyone access your locked device and will provide a software update with a fix soon.In a statement to AllThingsD, Apple said:



Apple takes user security very seriously. We are aware of this issue, and will deliver a fix in a future software update.

A YouTube user found the bug in the newest software update for the iPhone. If you lock your device with a passcode, someone can easily bypass it and access your contacts, view your calling history, or listen to your voicemails. The bug is only in version 6.1 of iOS, the operating system for iPhones.

