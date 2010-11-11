Apple Bringing iAds To Japan With Ad Giant Dentsu

Apple is teaming up with Dentsu Group, the huge Japan ad agency, to bring Apple’s iAd mobile advertising service to Japan.



Apple will host, target, and deliver the ads, while Dentsu will be responsible for sales and “creative execution.”

A Dentsu rep seems to suggest that other agencies will be able to make the iAd creative, telling us: “We would say that creative production is depending upon the client’s needs and decision. But of course, we will do our best proposing the innovative ideas to our clients.”

In a canned quote, Apple iAd boss Andy Miller says Apple has “already doubled the number of brands in the network.”

Not yet announced by Apple: When it will offer its iAd SDK for other agencies to use to make iAds. Agencies, who are used to controlling the entire ad process, have been annoyed by Apple’s tight control over the iAd so far. Last month, we reported scuttlebutt that Adidas had pulled out of the iAd program after Apple rejected its ad creative for the third time.

