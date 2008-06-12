Apple App Store Will Keep Developers Waiting (AAPL)

Apple (AAPL) showed developers a bit more of its forthcoming app store today. (Contrary to popular belief, WWDC didn’t end on Monday). As we expected, it’s going to closely resemble its existing iTunes store, which should be good new for consumers: iTunes is one of the Web’s best-run storefronts.



Unfortunately for the developers, the apps store will differ from iTunes in at least one way: A person who attended today’s presentation says that developers will only get sales figures from Apple once a month. Big music labels, meanwhile, get iTunes sales data once a week.

What gives? Got us. But we can’t imagine that it’s a logistical issue: iTunes, remember, boasts a catalogue of more than 6 million songs, and sells about 2 billion every 12 months. We can’t imagine the app store will have more than a few thousand offerings to begin with, and Piper’s Gene Munster guesstimates that Apple will sell 155 million items next year.

One thing we do know: We won’t hear any developers complaining about the lag time in public.

