Apple Breaks Through $400

Apple’s stock is on a tear today and it broke through $400. (It’s since fallen back a bit …)



There doesn’t seem to be anything in particular driving the growth. Sure, we got another report that the iPhone was coming in September, but everyone should know that by now.

Maybe investors are just coming to terms with how good earnings were last week.

Photo: Marketwatch

