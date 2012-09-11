Did Apple Copy Braun? Check Out These Pictures And Decide For Yourself

Photo: CultofMac

Apple sued Samsung for copying its products.For some people who follow design this is a bit rich since Apple itself has been, shall we say, quite inspired by its predecessors.



Just last week Cult of Mac put together these photos that compare Apple products German consumer goods maker Braun’s products.

This isn’t the first time that Apple’s Braun similarities have been brought into the light. In 2008, Gizmodo’s Jesus Diaz called attention to the inspiration.

There is no question that many of Apple’s gadgets look very similar to Braun’s. But are the products similar enough to point the finger at Apple?

Let's start with the Braun T1000 radio versus the Mac Pro The Braun T1000 radio was introduced in 1962 at the Berlin Radio Fair. The Braun isn't nearly as large as the Mac Pro which Apple introduced on Aug. 7, 2006. We can see the similarities but no copycatting here, maybe just inspiration? Although we should point out that the bay door of the iMac does open very similarly to the Braun T1000. Here is another view of the radio. The Braun T1000 is on the left. In this photo it's easy to mistake the Mac Pro for the T1000. The perforated aluminium shells are both very similar. Here is a video of the T1000's designer Dieter Rams: Next we have the Braun infared emitter vs. iSight camera The first iteration of the iSight camera debuted in 2003. The web cam bears a striking resemblance to the Braun Infrared Emitter. We dug to find out what exactly the Braun Infrared Emitter was used for but nothing turned up. But we will admit the two products do look very similar. Here is the Braun ET44 calculator vs. the original iPhone's calculator app. This one is a bit of a stretch but the original iPhone's calculator app does follow a similar colouring scheme. But that's pretty much as far as we'd take this one. The Braun LE1 speaker vs. the iMac. While these two look similar we don't think you can compare a speaker to a full-fledged computer. Although we can see the inspiration we wouldn't consider this one a copy. Braun T3 pocket radio vs. the iPod This is one that definitely should be questioned...the Pocket Radio debuted in 1958 but looks a whole lot like the original iPod. Obviously the Braun is missing a screen, but the lines, size, and shape are very similar. Now take at the patents Apple called Samsung out on... These Are The 6 Apple Patents Samsung Violated >

