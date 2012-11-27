Apple Got Its iPhone 5 Connector Trademark From Harley Davidson

Photo: Apple

Apple had to purchase the “Lightning” trademark from Harley Davidson, in order to name its new tiny charger on the iPhone 5 and other iOS devices, reports Patently Apple.The news comes from the EU Patent & Trademark Office, which published two trademark applications for Apple’s Lightning connector.



Apple doesn’t own the trademark entirely though. It was approved for a partial transfer, which Gizmodo speculates to mean that Harley Davidson can still use the Lightning trademark for motorcycle-related products.

Harley Davidson’s previous trademark covered not only motorcycles, motorcycle electrical parts, protective helmets and turn signals but also TVs, computer game programs, and eye glasses.

