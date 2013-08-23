Apple Buys Another Transit App To Fix Its Busted Maps

Apple has acquired another transit app, Jessica Lessin reports.

It acquired Embark, one of the better apps for getting transit directions. This is the second transit app acquisition it’s made lately.

It also acquired HopStop.

Apple’s Maps app shipped without transit directions, a major flaw that gave Google’s maps an advantage.

Clearly, Apple is trying to fix that shortcoming. Lessin says Embark’s technology will be integrated into Apple’s Maps app.

