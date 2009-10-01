Apple Bought An Online Maps Company

Apple quietly bought an online maps company, Placebase, sometime in the past several months.

Seth Weintraub at Computerworld was the first to post about it last night, including a LinkedIn profile showing the former Placebace CEO now working on the “Geo Team” at Apple.

What’s the point?

It could be something innocuous: He might be leading the geocoding and geolocation features on apps like iPhoto and the iPhone’s “find my phone” feature.

Or maybe Apple is building its own online map system that kicks Google Maps’ butt — and would protect against its increasingly competitive relationship with Google.

DON’T MISS: Google And Apple Go To War

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.