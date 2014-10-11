REPORT: Apple May Remove All Bose Audio Products From Its Retail Stores

Apple From left to right: Jimmy Iovine, Tim Cook, Dr. Dre, and Eddy Cue after Apple announced its Beats acquisition.

Apple may be preparing to remove all Bose audio products from its retail stores, MacRumors reports.

The blog claims to have spoken with a “reliable source” who shared this information. The inventory change is said to begin early next week, and employees should be receiving instructions within the next few days.

It’s unclear whether this is actually the case or why Apple would make such a move. However, some are speculating that it could have something to do with Apple’s recent acquisition of Beats Electronics.

Earlier this year, Apple paid $US3 billion to acquire the audio company, which includes its line of headphones and its streaming-music app Beats Audio. It’s Apple’s biggest acquisition to date.

However, there’s no real indication that the Beats acquisition would have anything to do with Apple’s relationship with Bose — if, in fact, MacRumors’ report is true.

Beats Electronics and Bose were also recently tied up in a patent dispute over an infringement regarding noise-cancelling technology, but attorneys for both companies have just agreed to dismiss the lawsuit, the Associated Press reported.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.