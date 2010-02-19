Apple Boots Sex Apps From iPhone App Store After Our Bombshell Exposé

Hot on the heels of our exposé about all the porn and sex apps in the App Store, (See: 15 Outrageous Sex Apps That Made It Into The iPhone App Store), Apple is apparently cleaning up shop.



Several of the apps profiled in our story are mysteriously gone from the U.S. iTunes store. And it appears that Apple is sending some developers a note that the company is changing its policies for the App Store, and that porny apps are no longer welcome.

TechCrunch’s Jason Kincaid reports that one developer behind an app called “Wobble iBoobs” received this email from Apple telling him that his app was being booted from iTunes:

The App Store continues to evolve, and as such, we are constantly refining our guidelines. Your application, Wobble iBoobs (Premium Uncensored), contains content that we had originally believed to be suitable for distribution. However, we have recently received numerous complaints from our customers about this type of content, and have changed our guidelines appropriately.

We have decided to remove any overtly sexual content from the App Store, which includes your application.

Thank you for your understanding in this matter. If you believe you can make the necessary changes so that Wobble iBoobs (Premium Uncensored) complies with our recent changes, we encourage you to do so and resubmit for review.

Sincerely,

iPhone App Review

Apple has the right to do anything it wants with the App Store, so this isn’t a surprising move. But we’d note that there are plenty of “overtly sexual” scenes in movies Apple sells in iTunes. Perhaps the perverts will move to Web apps, or will just disguise their apps with corny innuendo.

