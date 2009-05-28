Apple Boosting iPod Touch Again With Back-To-School Promo

Good news for iPhone app developers: Apple (AAPL) is again giving away a free iPod touch (after rebate) to students who buy a new Mac.

While this won’t help Apple’s margins, it means there’s going to be a bigger iPod touch install base to buy more iPhone and iPod touch apps.

Apple sold about 3 million iPod touches last quarter. It’s sold 16 million all-time through the end of March — a huge sleeper hit, considering all the praise Apple’s gotten for selling 21 million iPhones.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.