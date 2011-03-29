Apple Offices Evacuated After Bomb Threats

Three buildings on Apple’s Sacramento, California campus were evacuated this morning due to bomb threats, AppleInsider reports.
The buildings house Apple HR, finance, and product refurbishment divisions.
Police are still on the scene.
Hopefully, they’ll sweep through the buildings and discover no bombs – and everyone will be able to go back to work.
