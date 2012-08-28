Looks Like Tim Cook Talked Apple Hardware Genius Bob Mansfield Out Of Retirement

Photo: Apple

Apple announced the promotion of two executives, Craig Federighi and Dan Riccio, to the rank of senior vice president.The promotions were expected, filling in the hole left by the departure of Bob Mansfield, head of hardware engineering, who announced his retirement in June.



But here’s the surprise news: Mansfield is not leaving. In a change, he’s staying at Apple, working on “future products” and reporting to CEO Tim Cook.

This is very good news for Apple: It gets Federighi and Riccio new jobs. Federighi runs software engineering for the Mac operating system and the shared software that also undergirds iPhones and iPads. Riccio oversees all hardware engineering, as Mansfield once did.

Mansfield, meanwhile, gets to work on the amazing new stuff—like he did on the iPad.

