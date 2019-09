Photo: Associated Press

Jerome York, former CFO at IBM, and current Apple board member has been hospitalized with a brain aneurysm, the Wall Street Journal reports.Jerome was admitted to a hospital Tuesday night and is in a “very serious” condition according to the Journal. He has been on Apple’s board since 1997.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.