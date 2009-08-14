Apple Board Meeting Next Tuesday To Discuss Schmidt Replacement

Apple’s board of directors will meet next Tuesday to discuss a replacement for Google (GOOG) CEO Eric Schmidt, the WSJ reports. Schmidt resigned from the board earlier this month as conflicts of interest between the two companies have increased.



One potential replacement is Apple COO Tim Cook, who led the company while Jobs was on medical leave. A source — widely believed to be Steve Jobs — told the WSJ in June that Cook may be appointed to the board soon.

But the WSJ says today that it’s “unclear” if directors will consider Cook next week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.