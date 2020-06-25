Apple lost former Disney CEO Bob Iger as a board member last fall. Here are its 7 directors.

AP

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger quit Apple’s board of directors last September.

He resigned because Apple’s bets on original TV shows and movies meant it was competing more and more with Disney, he told CNBC.

Apple’s board still boasts CEO Tim Cook, former Vice President Al Gore, and ex-Boeing CFO James Bell.

Iger resigned because Apple’s shift towards creating TV shows and movies meant the two companies’ paths were “conflicting rather than converging,” he told CNBC.

“I just thought it was the right thing to do,” he added.

Here are the tech titan’s seven directors:

Tim Cook

Age: 59

Notable past and present roles: Apple director (2011 -present); Apple CEO (2011 – present); Apple COO (2005 – 2011); Nike director (2005 – present)



Al Gore

Age: 72

Notable past and present roles: Apple director (2003 – present); Kleiner Perkins senior partner (2007 – present); US Vice President (1993 – 2001); US senator for Tennessee (1985 – 1993); US representative for Tennessee (1977 – 1985); subject of “An Inconvenient Truth” (2006)



Arthur Levinson

Age: 70

Notable past and present roles: Apple director (2000 – present); Calico CEO (2013 – present); Genentech CEO (1995 – 2009); Genentech chairman (1999 – 2014)



James Bell

Age: 72

Notable past and present roles: Apple director (2015 – present); Boeing president, executive vice president, and CFO (2008 – 2012); JPMorgan director (2011 – 2020); Dow director (2005 – present)



Andrea Jung

Age: 61

Notable past and present roles: Grameen president and CEO (2014 – present); Avon Products CEO (1999 – 2012); Avon Products director (1998 – 2012); Wayfair director (2018 – present); Unilever director (2018 – present)



Ronald Sugar

Age: 71

Notable past and present roles: Apple director (2010 – present); Northrop Grumman CEO and chairman (2003 – 2010); Northrop Grumman COO and president (2001 – 2003); Uber director (2018 – present); Chevron director (2005 – present)



Susan Wagner

Age: 57

Notable past and present roles: Apple director (2014 – present); BlackRock cofounder (1988 – present); BlackRock vice chairman (2006 – 2012); Swiss Re director (2014 – present)



