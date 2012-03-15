Apple Blasts To A New High, Closes In On $600

Update: The stock has cooled off and it’s now up 2%, at $580.
Original: Apple’s stock continues to be on a tear. As of this writing, it’s up 4% on the day and it’s close to $600 a share.
What’s got everyone so excited? The fact that Morgan Stanley suggested it could be a $1,000 stock in a year.
As you can see, since Black Friday the stock has gone on a huge run.
Photo: Google Finance
