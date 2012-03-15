Apple Blasts To A New High, Closes In On $600

Jay Yarow

Update: The stock has cooled off and it’s now up 2%, at $580.

Original: Apple’s stock continues to be on a tear. As of this writing, it’s up 4% on the day and it’s close to $600 a share.

What’s got everyone so excited? The fact that Morgan Stanley suggested it could be a $1,000 stock in a year

As you can see, since Black Friday the stock has gone on a huge run.

aaapl

Photo: Google Finance

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

apple sai-us