Apple Blasts To A New High, Closes In On $600

Update: The stock has cooled off and it’s now up 2%, at $580.



Original: Apple’s stock continues to be on a tear. As of this writing, it’s up 4% on the day and it’s close to $600 a share.

What’s got everyone so excited? The fact that Morgan Stanley suggested it could be a $1,000 stock in a year.

As you can see, since Black Friday the stock has gone on a huge run.

Photo: Google Finance

