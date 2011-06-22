Apple Tried To Make A Black MacBook Air, But It Held Onto Too Much Body Oil And Looked Gross

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

Apple has been testing a black MacBook Air, as reported yesterday, but it hasn’t been able to get the finish just right, according to a MacRumors tipster.”The coating looks good and holds up well, but it also soaks up body oils, making the palm rest look pretty gross. Ultimately that is the reason that the top brass (Jobs) killed the idea… it was just too easy to make the computer look like crap,” said the tipster who wrote in after reading about the black MacBook Air rumours.



Apple hasn’t given up entirely on the black Air, but it won’t be out anytime soon, if ever.

