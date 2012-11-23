Here Are Apple's Black Friday Price Cuts For iPads, iPods, And MacBooks

Photo: Kim Bhasin / Business Insider
Apple’s Black Friday sale is live now.Here are all the deals, good for today only in Apple Stores and online:
- Save $41 on every iPad. Models start at $458.
- Save $31 on every iPad 2. Models start at $368.
- Save $31 on every iPod Touch. Models start at $268.
- Save $21 on ever fourth-generation iPod Touch. Models start at $178.
- Save $11 on every iPod Nano. Models start at $138.
- Save $101 on all MacBooks. The MacBook air starts at $898.
