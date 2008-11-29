Apple's Black Friday Sale: No 15% Discount (AAPL)

No desperate price slashing from Apple today: Its “Black Friday” sales are, as in years past, conservative. Apple (AAPL) is offering about 4% off a 20-inch iMac, about 8% off its new MacBook, and 5% to 8% off iPods. (No iPhone cuts.) Those discounts are in line with previous years’ sales and far below the 15% discounts that at least one analyst predicted Apple would offer this year.



As we said yesterday, sounds good to us. Apple just cut MacBook prices — in part by substantially improving their $1,300 MacBook — and should be in no rush to further pressure their margins. And if sales really stink, they can always trim prices closer to Christmas.

