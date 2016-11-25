Apple's Black Friday: Free gift cards up to £120 when you buy stuff at full price

Apple Apple’s one-day shopping event is today.

Apple’s pre-announced Black Friday event is here, and it’s offering free Apple gift cards worth up to £120 when you buy selected Apple products at full price for today only.

After opting out of Black Friday last year, the deals are more than what people might have been expecting, but the best discounts on Apple products are still through third-party retailers.

Here’s the breakdown:

MacBooks : Get a £120 Apple Gift Card when you buy a Mac computer, ranging from the cheapest MacBook Air model (£949) to the newest MacBook Pro’s (£1,249-£1,899), or the newest iMacs (£1,049-£1,449).

: Get a £120 Apple Gift Card when you buy a Mac computer, ranging from the cheapest MacBook Air model (£949) to the newest MacBook Pro’s (£1,249-£1,899), or the newest iMacs (£1,049-£1,449). iPads: Get an £80 Apple gift card when you buy one of three iPads, the Mini 4 (£369), the Air 2 (£379), or the Pro (£549).

Get an £80 Apple gift card when you buy one of three iPads, the Mini 4 (£369), the Air 2 (£379), or the Pro (£549). iPhones: Get a £40 Apple gift card when you buy an iPhone SE (£379), iPhone 6s (£499), or an iPhone 6s Plus (£599).

Get a £40 Apple gift card when you buy an iPhone SE (£379), iPhone 6s (£499), or an iPhone 6s Plus (£599). Apple Watch: Get a £20 Apple gift card when you buy any Apple Watch Series 1 model (£269-£299).

Get a £20 Apple gift card when you buy any Apple Watch Series 1 model (£269-£299). Apple TV: Get a £20 Apple gift card when you buy an Apple TV (£139).

Apple also want you to shop the event online — it is offering free delivery on products ordered today, as previously announced, and it has said the best way to shop the event is via the Apple Store app.

It looks like Apple is also offering Apple Music, its subscription music-streaming service, free for three months.

