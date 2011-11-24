LEAKED: Apple Is Going To Cut The Price Of The iPad For Black Friday

Apple’s Black Friday deals appear to have been leaked to 9 to 5 Mac’s ace reporter Mark Gurman. He has photos of a pamphlet listing all the discounts.



The best deal? You can get an 11″ MacBook Air for just $898. (We love that computer, and wish we got it for $100 off.) All the Mac computers are $101 off.

The biggest deal? The iPad 2 is $41 to $61 cheaper. And the smart cover to go with the iPad is $11 off.

That’s not a steep discount, but it’s probably enough to get people flocking to Apple stores on Friday to snap up iPads, which is bad news for its rivals. (Then again, wouldn’t you pay $41 to avoid the nightmare of the mall on Black Friday?)

Photo: 9 to 5 Mac

