Apple Black Friday In Stores: Mac Sales Flat Y/Y, iPad Selling To Everyone

Piper Jaffray’s team, led by Gene Munster, spent 7 hours in Apple retail stores performing “channel checks” to see what’s hot.



His three big conclusions:

“The iPad is reaching new demographics, becoming the Mac of the masses.” People that previously couldn’t afford Macs are now buying iPads, opening up a new market of consumers for Apple.

“Mac sales were flat y/y (not seeing iPad cannibalization) in our store checks.” Mac sales were about 8.2 per hour, inline with what Munster saw last year. He believes Apple sells 4.2 million Macs for Q4.

“Apple Stores Selling More iPads Than Macs, In-Line With Ests.” Apple is selling 8.8 iPads per hour, which is more on average than Macs. He estimates 5.5 million iPads for Q4.

