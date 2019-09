Apple Black Friday Mac Sales 'Better Than Expected': Analyst (AAPL)

Apple (AAPL) didn’t offer deep discounts on its Macs or iPods during last week’s “Black Friday” sale, and it didn’t offer any discount on iPhones. But Mac sales were “better than expected,” Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster says in a note today, and iPhone sales were “as expected.”



Munster’s team spent 10 hours counting Mac and iPhone sales in five Apple stores last Friday. They calculated:

Mac sales averaged 13 per hour, up from 2 per hour in early November.

iPhone sales averaged 3.4 per hour, up from 1.3 per hour in early November. Friday’s iPhone sales numbers are “likely understated” because they missed some iPhone gift card sales.

See Also:

Apple’s Black Friday Sale: No 15% Discount

Brits Ban Deceptive Apple iPhone Ad

Apple Eases Up Unfriendly Anti-Piracy Feature On New MacBooks

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.