Apple's Market Value Is Down By More Than The Entire Value Of Google

Apple is down a whopping 44% from it’s all-time closing high, which was $702.10 on September 19, 2012.



That’s an enormous $291.42 billion worth of paper losses for Apple shareholders.

“To put that number in perspective, the amount that Apple has lost from 09/19/12 through Friday’s close is more than the total value of the smallest 71 companies in the S&P 500 index,” said Oppenheimer’s John Stoltzfus.

“Put another way, the value lost over this seven-month period exceeds Friday’s closing market capitalisation of the third-largest S&P index member, Google Inc., by more than $25 billion!”

Those are big numbers.

