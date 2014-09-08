Apple's Giant IPhone 6 May Come With A Special Feature That Lets You View Apps Differently

Apple’s larger-sized iPhone may run apps a little differently than the smaller 4.7-inch model, according to a new report from 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman.

Alleged screenshots taken by developer Steven Troughton-Smith suggest apps may be optimised for the 5.5-inch iPhone’s bigger screen with a new split-screen view.

When you tilt the 5.5-inch iPhone to landscape mode, iOS 8 will automatically adapt to take advantage of the phone’s larger screen. As 9to5Mac notes, this means you’d be able to see more information than usual when using the phone in landscape mode.

For example, when using the Contacts app in landscape mode, the phone could display specific information pertaining to an individual person alongside your full list of phone numbers, as shown in the screenshot below.

9to5Mac Apple’s larger iPhone may be able to display apps in a split-screen mode.

The same goes for the Calendar app, too. Notice how the screenshot below displays the month view alongside a specific day.

9to5Mac Apple’s larger iPhone may be able to display apps in a split-screen mode.

When tilting the phone to landscape mode in the Game Center, you can look at your list of friends while also viewing individual statistics for one person.

9to5Mac Apple’s larger iPhone may be able to display apps in a split-screen mode.

It’s a small feature, but it’s one that could make the larger iPhone 6’s screen more useful. It also further suggests that Apple is planning to tweak its larger-screened devices for more productive use cases. Back in June, developers began spotting code in iOS 8 that suggested a split-screen interface for apps could be coming to the iPad soon. Certain Android phones like Samsung’s Galaxy S5 and LG’s G3 already allow you to do this, but this would be the first time we’re seeing split-screen functionality coming to iOS devices.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.