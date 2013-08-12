The Next Version Of The Big IPad Is In Production, And It Will Look Like The IPad Mini

Apple is currently producing the next version of the big iPad,

the WSJ reports.

It’s going to look a lot like the iPad Mini, with a thinner, lighter design thanks to different touch screen technology.

A redesigned iPad that looks like an iPad Mini has been rumoured all year long. Our guess is that it’s announced in October.

Over the weekend, news broke that Apple is planning a September 10 event for the next iPhone, the iPhone 5S.

The iPad is need of a refresh. Apple hasn’t updated its iPad line since last October. As a result, sales of the iPad have slowed. Last quarter, Apple sold 14.6 million iPads, a 14% drop on a year-over-year basis.

