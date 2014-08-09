Apple Has A Deeply Discounted Collection Of Apps To Make Your Life Easier -- Grab Them While You Still Can

Looking to be more productive?
Luckily, Apple has deeply discounted a collection of apps to help you tackle your daily tasks in a faster and more efficient way.
Some of the discounts offer up to 75% off the usual price, but it’s only for a limited time. Apple doesn’t specify how long these offers will last, so make sure you grab these while you still can.
From apps to help you organise your thoughts and events to an app that will instantly translate your voice, you’re bound to find something to improve your life.
'MobileFamilyTree 7' ($6.99) helps you create and explore your family tree with charts, reports, and integration with 'FamilySearch,' the world's largest genealogy archive.
'Writer Pro' ($4.99) gives you the tools to concentrate on simply writing. Great features such as Syntax Control helps you discover bad writing habits and can even fade out all text but your current sentence to keep you honed in and focused.
'iTranslate Voice' ($1.99) truly lets you instantly speak 42 languages, making it a fantastic tool for travelling to new places.
'Scanner Pro by Readdle' ($2.99) lets you scan any document and save it as a PDF. The software makes your image as legible as possible and captures only the content within a page's border.
'MindNode' ($4.99) in an infinite canvas that lets you slowly grow and track your ideas, connecting nodes to help you better conceptualize your idea or thoughts.
'Fantastical 2 for iPad' ($7.99) features a handy dashboard that lets you customise how you want to organise your events. You can also create reminders just by typing in keywords such as 'reminder,' 'to do,' 'task,' or 'remind me to.' You can also create events just by typing in their description -- 'Fantastical 2' will take care of the rest.
'Launch Center Pro for iPad' ($1.99) lets you distill your most frequent iPad tasks into single-tap shortcuts. For example, you can set up a shortcut to tweet the last photo you took or email your coworker.
Clear ($1.99) is to-do list and reminders app that keeps things simple in its layout but lets you organise what you need to do into individual lists. After you buy it once, it will work with your Mac, iPhone, and iPad, and it syncs over iCloud.
'Boxer' ($4.99) works with most major email providers and even integrates with 'Evernote.' Nifty features, such as a 'Like' button for quickly acknowledging emails and quick 'Canned Responses,' makes it great for on-the-go email management.
'Grafio' ($3.99) is a minimalistic diagram app that recognises what shapes you're trying to draw and helps tidy them up. There are stencils and hundreds of shapes to choose from so that you can create a polished diagram or flowchart that looks both logical and professional.
'Tydlig' ($0.99) re-imagines what a modern calculator should look. Nifty features include the ability to annotate individual numbers and to track all of your calculator entries, with responsive results that update immediately when you tweak a number.
'Prizmo' ($2.99) is a well-designed scanner app that uses technology such as optical character recognition and image-cleanup software to capture and record your physical documents and export them as a PDF, vCard, JPEG, or PNG files. A handy VoiceOver feature guides you as you position your iPhone.
'PDF Expert 5' ($4.99) is a full-featured PDF reader that lets you annotate, edit, sign, merge, and search the text of your PDFs.
'Due' ($1.99) keeps it simple, letting you set up reminders, alerts, countdowns, and egg timers up to three times faster than your iPhone's Calendar or Reminder app.
'Notability' ($1.99) is a premier note-taking app with a clean design that lets you record lectures, sketch ideas, annotate documents, sign contracts, and even keep a journal.
'PCalc' ($4.99) is a powerful calculator that lets you choose between button layouts and features a multi-line display, unit conversions, engineering and scientific notation, and the ability to undo and redo. It probably does more than you'll ever need, and that's the point.
'Scanbot' ($0.99) scans QR codes and images in one second and features edge-identifying technology and blur reduction to make sure you get it right. You can easily upload to Box, Dropbox, and Evernote and records images at a desktop-comparable quality of at least 200 dpi.
'Todo' ($1.99) is a task list and to-do management app that uses the 'Getting Things Done' methodology to help you schedule recurring tasks, start dates, sub-tasks, and due dates.
'Gneo' ($3.99) lets you prioritise your tasks and goals by their importance and urgency, clearly presenting what's next on your list in a beautiful way.
'TextGrabber + Translator' ($6.99) can recognise over 60 written languages and can instantly translate whatever you scan into more than 40. It's great for those times when you don't need to necessarily speak a language but need to understand what you're reading.
