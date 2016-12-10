The 11 best podcasts of 2016, according to Apple

Apple helped usher the podcast format into existence, and every year it releases a list of the best ones.
This year’s list ranges from Malcolm Gladwell to a retired Navy SEAL to mystery and murder. In its list, Apple noted that true crime shows, politics, and radio dramas were particularly hot in 2016.
Here are the top 11 podcasts Apple said were the best in 2016, along with the company’s comment:
Apple's comment: 'No one turns history on its head like Malcolm Gladwell. We love his provocative take on everything from satire to Wilt Chamberlain.'
Apple's comment: 'We were incredibly inspired by hearing the founders of Spanx, Instagram, and other startups explain how they made it big.'
Apple's comment: 'This year's huge breakthrough in the Jacob Wetterling abduction case fuelled a fascinating look at why it went unsolved for decades.'
Apple's comment: 'Leadership, fitness, military history -- retired Navy SEAL Jocko and his guests turn any topic into a riveting life lesson.'
Apple's comment: 'Anna and her pal Sim have so much fun hanging out and chatting with celebrity friends, we can't resist joining in.'
Apple's comment: 'After one episode, we adored this show like its hosts adore twisted tales and catchphrases. Their gabfests are always entertaining.'
Apple's comment: 'We'll crash this party anytime. Jessica, Phoebe, and their hilarious guests bring enough energy and fearlessness for 10 podcasts.'
Apple's comment: 'Powerful and thought-provoking, the story of Elizabeth Andes' unsolved murder stuck with us long after the final episode.'
Apple's comment: 'For the kind of deep political analysis that goes state by state and stat by stat, we love listening to Nate Silver and crew.'
Apple's comment: 'Jonathan Goldstein's clever look at people's hidden burdens (their 'heavyweight') is as captivating as it is moving.'
