The 11 best podcasts of 2016, according to Apple

Apple helped usher the podcast format into existence, and every year it releases a list of the best ones.

This year’s list ranges from Malcolm Gladwell to a retired Navy SEAL to mystery and murder. In its list, Apple noted that true crime shows, politics, and radio dramas were particularly hot in 2016.

Here are the top 11 podcasts Apple said were the best in 2016, along with the company’s comment:

Revisionist History Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Apple's comment: 'No one turns history on its head like Malcolm Gladwell. We love his provocative take on everything from satire to Wilt Chamberlain.' How I Built This Joe Kohen/Getty Images Apple's comment: 'We were incredibly inspired by hearing the founders of Spanx, Instagram, and other startups explain how they made it big.' In the Dark In the Dark Apple's comment: 'This year's huge breakthrough in the Jacob Wetterling abduction case fuelled a fascinating look at why it went unsolved for decades.' Jocko Podcast Jocko Podcast Apple's comment: 'Leadership, fitness, military history -- retired Navy SEAL Jocko and his guests turn any topic into a riveting life lesson.' Anna Faris is Unqualified Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Apple's comment: 'Anna and her pal Sim have so much fun hanging out and chatting with celebrity friends, we can't resist joining in.' My Favourite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark Getty/Kevin Winter Apple's comment: 'After one episode, we adored this show like its hosts adore twisted tales and catchphrases. Their gabfests are always entertaining.' 2 Dope Queens Facebook/2DopeQueens Apple's comment: 'We'll crash this party anytime. Jessica, Phoebe, and their hilarious guests bring enough energy and fearlessness for 10 podcasts.' Accused Accused Apple's comment: 'Powerful and thought-provoking, the story of Elizabeth Andes' unsolved murder stuck with us long after the final episode.' FiveThirtyEight Podcast Getty Images/Slaven Vlasic Apple's comment: 'For the kind of deep political analysis that goes state by state and stat by stat, we love listening to Nate Silver and crew.' Heavyweight Heavyweight Apple's comment: 'Jonathan Goldstein's clever look at people's hidden burdens (their 'heavyweight') is as captivating as it is moving.' Pardon My Take Pardon My Take Apple's comment: 'The hosts' call-it-like-they-see-it sports talk made PMT our perfect companion through the Olympics, the World Series, and more.'

