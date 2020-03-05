Apple held a contest to find the best photos from around the world taken with the iPhone's new Night Mode feature — here are the 6 winners

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Apple announced the winners of its Night mode photo challenge this week, which highlights noteworthy photos taken with the new iPhone photo mode Apple launched in the fall.

Night mode automatically kicks in when you’re capturing images in a dark environment to reduce noise and brighten an image.

The winning photos were taken around the world in Spain, Russia, India, and China.

When Apple unveiled its new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro back in September, there was one key camera feature that stood out: Night mode. Much like Google’s Night Sight, this feature enables the iPhone to take better photos in the dark without using any flash.

Now, Apple is calling attention to noteworthy photos that showcase how well the iPhone can take photos in the dark with a specific photography contest centered on that theme. The company launched the Night mode photo challenge in early January and announced the winners on Tuesday.

The six winners were selected by a panel of judges that included Tyler Mitchell, who photographed Beyoncé for a Vogue cover back in 2018, former TIME contributing White House photographer Brooks Kraft, and Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, among others.

In addition to compensation, the winners will have their photos featured on Apple’s website, the company’s Instagram, and billboards around the world in the coming months.

Here’s a look at the winners.

Taken by Konstantin Chalabov in Moscow, Russia on an iPhone 11 Pro

Taken by Andrei Manuilov in Moscow, Russia using an iPhone 11 Pro Max

Taken by Mitsun Soni in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India on an iPhone 11 Pro

Taken by Rubén P. Bescós in Pamplona, Navarra, Spain on an iPhone 11 Pro Max

Taken by Rustam Shagimordanov in Moscow, Russia on an iPhone 11

Taken by Yu “Eric” Zhang in Beijing, China on an iPhone 11 Pro Max

