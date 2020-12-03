Apple says these were the best apps of 2020, including Zoom, 'Legends of Runeterra,' and 'Pokemon Go'

Apple Best app award.

Apple picked the top 15 apps of 2020.

The picks were based on which apps made this year easier, from games to remote work tools.

Each winner will get a custom engraved aluminium award.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Apple released its annual end-of-year roundup, highlighting some of the best apps of 2020. Noting the unique challenges of this year, with a pandemic forcing people to stay home and connect virtually more than ever, Apple chose apps that were “essential for making life easier, healthier, and more connected this year.”



Read more: Apple’s move to cut App Store commissions in half is a start, but it won’t fix its developer relations problem



“This year, more than ever before, some of our most creative and connected moments happened in apps. This was thanks to the amazing work of developers who introduced fresh, helpful app experiences throughout the year,” Apple fellow Phil Schiller said in a statement.

Apple’s 15 picks span workout apps, video calling and collaboration tools, role playing games, and other software that became more important this year. Here are Apple’s picks.

Apple’s iPhone app of the year is “Wakeout!”, an exercise app that creates short, 30 second workouts.

Apple Wakeout.

The iPad app of the year is Zoom, the video calling service that became essential this year.

Apple Zoom.

Calendar and task management app Fantastical was Apple’s top Mac app.

Apple Fantastical.

With popular shows like “The Mandalorian”, Disney Plus was the Apple TV app of the year.

Apple Disney Plus.

Apple picked Endel, which creates personalised soundscapes, as the Apple Watch app of 2020.

Apple Endel.

Apple chose “Genshin Impact,” which has been described as a clone of “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” as the iPhone game of the year.

Apple Genshin Impact.

Source: NPR

The iPad game of the year is “Legends of Runeterra,” from Riot Games, makers of “League of Legends.”

Apple Legends of Runeterra.

Apple chose “Disco Elysium” role-playing game as the Mac game of the year.

Apple Disco Elysium.

“Dandara Trials of Fear” by Raw Fury is the Apple TV game of the year.

Apple Dandara Trials of Fear.

“Sneaky Sasquatch,” where users can play as a sasquatch and sneak around campsites, is the Apple Arcade game of 2020.

Apple Sneaky Sasquatch.

Apple also chose a few app trends to highlight, along with the apps that exemplified them. First was Shine, a mental health app that added a section about the “intersectionality of mental health and Black lives.”

Apple Shine.

Apple picked Caribu for its interactive games and books that helped families connect over video calls.

Apple Caribu.

A few years after the height of its popularity, “Pokemon GO” made the list for new at-home experiences in the game.

Apple Pokemon Go.

The UN’s Share the Meal app made the list for how easy it made giving.

Apple Share the Meal.

Finally, Explain Everything Whiteboard proved useful as a tool for students to work together on projects remotely.

Apple Explain Everything Whiteboard.

Apple designed aluminium awards inspired by the App Store logo for creators of each of the winning apps, with the app names engraved on them.

Apple App Store award.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.