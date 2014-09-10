Apple Begins Its IPhone 6 Launch With A Huge Live-Streaming Error

James Cook

Apple’s live stream of its iPhone reveal has buckled under traffic, just as Tim Cook announced the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. 

People watching the stream were first hit with a test card instead of the live feed. 

Apple live event test cardApple

After that, users reported the audio for the live stream included the Mandarin translation over the audio of Tim Cook, just as the new iPhone was announced.

When the feed did work, many people viewing it reported to be either several minutes behind, or incredibly pixelated. 

Some viewers were unable to access the live stream at all, instead seeing error messages, likely due to the stream’s popularity.

Apple error screenApple

