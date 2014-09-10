Apple Begins Its IPhone 6 Launch With A Huge Live-Streaming Error

Apple’s live stream of its iPhone reveal has buckled under traffic, just as Tim Cook announced the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.

People watching the stream were first hit with a test card instead of the live feed.

After that, users reported the audio for the live stream included the Mandarin translation over the audio of Tim Cook, just as the new iPhone was announced.

uhhh you guys, phil is melting pic.twitter.com/i7wOAckZyY

— literally hogwarts (@chelsea) September 9, 2014

When the feed did work, many people viewing it reported to be either several minutes behind, or incredibly pixelated.

so far the livestream has a) not worked b) crashed my apple tv c) crashed safari

— Ian Connolly (@IanConnolly) September 9, 2014

Some viewers were unable to access the live stream at all, instead seeing error messages, likely due to the stream’s popularity.

Good thing we have an Apple TV and AirPort Extreme. What a great live streaming experience! #AppleLive pic.twitter.com/51UQo3hPv4

— Jonathan Abbett (@jonabbett) September 9, 2014



