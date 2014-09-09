Apple Begins Sending Out Email Alerts To Notify You When Someone Accesses Your ICloud Account Online

It looks like Apple is already amping up iCloud’s security features in response to the recent celebrity photo leak incident.

Just five days after Apple CEO Tim Cook promised to increase the security of iCloud and iTunes, MacRumors reports that Apple has begun sending out email alerts to notify users when their iCloud accounts are accessed via the web.

Apple is also planning on sending out email alerts every time it notices a login from a new device, a password is changed, or anytime a device is restored from an account.

Here’s what one of the email alerts looks like, courtesy of MacRumors.

The new security rollout arrives just a day before Apple’s highly anticipated product unveiling, where the company is expected to reveal its new iPhone 6 handsets and first wearable device for the wrist.

Both the iPhone and the iWatch are rumoured to leverage an NFC chip for wireless payments, and Apple is likely trying to re-establish trust in both its current and future security features before the big event tomorrow.

