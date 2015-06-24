This new ad for Apple's music service shows people listening in every situation imaginable

Apple’s Beats1 music service is rolling out on June 30th with a lot of fanfare and even some controversy. It will face off against the likes of Spotify, Google, and others for supremacy in the world of streaming music. In anticipation of the big launch Apple is rolling out some creative video ads. Check out this one called “Always On.”

