Apple's Spotify killer may be coming in June

Apple is reportedly planning to unveil its streaming music service, which will be powered by Beats Music, at its big developer event in June, according to 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman.

Gurman initially reported that the service would be revealed at an event in March, but those plans have been pushed back until its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

This is where Apple usually unveils its next version of iOS, the software that powers its iPhones and iPads. The beta version of the music service is expected to be revealed at WWDC, which means it may not reflect the final version of the app.

Apple’s music service will likely include curated playlists, cloud-based libraries, and will be customised based on your taste, according to Gurman. It will likely cost $US7.99 per month, which is cheaper than Spotify Premium ($US9.99). It will also be available on Android, although it could be delayed.

The service was initially supposed to launch in early 2015, but that’s been pushed back. Gurman says part of this delay comes from the departure of key employees, such as Bobby Gaza, Beats’ former senior vice president.

It’s unclear exactly when the music service will launch, but Gurman says it could come in iOS 8.4 or the next major iOS 9 upgrade. It will likely be integrated into Apple’s existing Music app.

