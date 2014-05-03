Apple Will Be Furious That It Only Won $US120 Million In Its Case Against Samsung

The eight-person jury in the Apple-Samsung patent trial has come to a verdict: Samsung infringed on at least one of Apple’s patents and will have to pay up — but only to the tune of $US119.6 million.

That’s only 5.4% of the $US2.2 billion the company was hoping for.

Considering the millions the company likely spent just to go through litigating this case, that’s basically nothing.

First up in the verdict was Apple’s “quick links” patent. The jury decided that all of the Samsung devices Apple pointed to in the case infringed on the patent.

The jury found that none of Samsung’s devices infringed on Apple’s “universal search” patent.

The jury found that Samsung did not infringe on Apple’s “background sync” patent.

The “slide to unlock” patent was found to only have been infringed upon by some of Samsung’s devices.

All of the Samsung devices in question were found to have infringed on Apple’s “word suggestions” (read: autocorrect) patent.

At the same time, the jury found that Apple did infringe on one of Samsung’s video transmission patents with the FaceTime video-calling feature, and will have to pay the South Korean electronics giant $US158,400.

This comes after weeks of arguments from both sides.

For those who haven’t been keeping up with the case, Apple claimed that Samsung had infringed on five of its patents.

As compensation for those infringements, the company claimed that Samsung owed it fees to the tune of approximately $US2 billion.

Samsung, on the other hand, argued that Apple infringed on two of its patents and therefore due about $US6.2 million. It also tried to argue that, even if it did infringe on Apple’s patents, it should only have to pay about $US38 million.

To give you an idea of the money at stake here, the previous case between Apple and Samsung resulted in the latter having to pay the iPhone maker $US930 million in damages.

Apple issued the following statement when we reached out for comment:

“We are grateful to the jury and the court for their service. Today’s ruling reinforces what courts around the world have already found: that Samsung wilfully stole our ideas and copied our products. We are fighting to defend the hard work that goes into beloved products like the iPhone, which our employees devote their lives to designing and delivering for our customers.”

We’ve reached out to Samsung for comment on this result.

