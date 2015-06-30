These are the three DJs Apple hired to revolutionise the way we listen to radio

When it was reported earlier this year that Apple had managed to lure Zane Lowe away from the BBC, the writing was on the wall: whatever new music service it was working on was going to be a big deal.

The New Zealand-born DJ gained global recognition after becoming the host of BBC Radio 1 in 2002. He's since helped launch artists like the Arctic Monkeys, Ed Sheeran, and Adele. He's also known for scoring exclusive interviews with high profile artists like Kanye West.

He's also a Grammy-nominated producer who worked on Sam Smith's debut album and has played DJ sets at music festivals like Coachella and Glastonbury. For a while he had a series on the BBC's Radio 1 dedicated to what he considered the best albums of all time. For a sense of his musical taste, check out the list on Wikipedia.

'Everyone keeps going to their devices because of fear of missing out,' Lowe recently told The New York Times in an interview. 'I'm constantly going on Instagram, Twitter, wondering what's going on in my friends' lives. What am I missing? I want that for radio. What's on right now, right now, that I didn't know I wanted to listen to?'

Lowe will lead the Beats 1 broadcast out of his studio in Los Angeles.

You can follow him on Twitter: @zanelowe